Zales 'glorifying sin' with new gay wedding commercial, watchdog says

NEW YORK (Christian Examiner) – One of America's most popular jewelry companies has taken sides in the same-sex marriage debate, and a conservative watchdog is sounding the alarm.

Zales launched a 30-second television ad this month featuring several couples, including a lesbian one. The ad, called "We Believe," first shows an elderly couple smiling in a group photo with family members, followed by a man and woman playing with a baby. It then switches to a wedding scene where viewers see two women, holding hands and exchanging vows. The final scene shows a man and woman in a coffee shop.

"At Zales," the narrator says, "we believe the world needs more love that lasts, love that grows, love that's worth waiting for, love that answers the kind of questions your smartphone cannot."

The watchdog group One Million Moms sent an email to its followers saying Zales was attempting to "normalize sin" and had "crossed a line."

"Zales is using public airwaves to subject families to the decay of morals and values, and belittle the sanctity of marriage in an attempt to redefine marriage," Monica Cole, director of One Million Moms, wrote. "An even greater concern is that the commercial is airing when children are likely watching television. To make matters worse, this ad has aired during family viewing time such as football games and primetime shows."

It is "not a retailer's job to introduce" social issues to children, Cole argued.

"That is a parent's decision, not theirs," she wrote. "Zales is glorifying sin, and no sin should be placed in the spotlight and honored."

Cole urged constituents to contact Zales through the OneMillionMoms website.

"Millions of Americans strongly believe marriage should be between one man and one woman," she wrote. "It is obvious that Zales would rather take sides than remain neutral in the culture war."