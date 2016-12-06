Would 'Gilmore Girls' Rory have had an abortion?

LOS ANGELES (Christian Examiner) – Fans of the popular TV series Gilmore Girls were ecstatic when Netflix revived the hit program with four new episodes, but the final show's closing scene didn't have as much support.

The original series ran from 2000 to 2007 on The WB and The CW and followed the life of single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) as she raised her teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel). According to the plot, Lorelai was 16 when she gave birth.

In the new Netflix four-episode miniseries, called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Rory and her mom are chatting outside on a nice, sunny day when Rory reveals some life-changing news.

"Mom" she says

"Yeah?" Loreila asks.

"I'm pregnant," Rory responds.

The credits then rolled.

Although the original series carried with it an implicit pro-life message – Lorelai, after all, kept her baby – the creator of the series says Rory "absolutely" might have had an abortion if the series had continued.

"There's nothing harder in the world than being a parent," creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told Buzzfeed. "And if you are not equipped mentally, financially, emotionally, to take that on, you can't do it because the consequences are ridiculous."

She added: "The abortion issue is so weird, you know, because it's so testy with the world, especially the KKK world that we now live in. But I think that somebody as smart as Rory is going to take a step back and look at all the angles, and then make her decision, because it's too important a job to make the wrong decision when it comes to kids."

And "unless [Rory] thought, I'm really going to make a go at this and that's really going to make me happy, and I'm really gonna make this kid happy," Rory would have had an abortion, Sherman-Palladino said.

Radio host Glenn Beck said on his radio program Monday that an abortion plot would undercut the entire series.

"What is the story? The story is at 16 a girl made a decision, and it's been the best decision of her life, and she has produced Rory," Beck said. "If she would have had an abortion, Rory wouldn't exist. ... It makes the entire storyline meaningless."

Sherman-Palladino wanted to insert a political message even if it "goes against everything in the show," Beck said.

"If it comes full circle by aborting the baby, you're invalidating your mother's choice," he said. "... You won't be able to pass that lesson onto your children, because you would have killed them."

Beck took a phone call from a fan who said she was "ticked" and "disappointed" in the ending. The fan also believes Rory would have had an abortion.

"I'm not surprised," the caller said. "If you watch and follow it ... it's a liberal show."