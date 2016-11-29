IS GENESIS HISTORY? Film aims to answer questions of creation, evolution, global flood

Dr. Del Tackett and taphonomist Dr. Arthur Chadwick (pink vest) discuss the finding of dinosaur bone bed in Wyoming, during the making of "Is Genesis History?"

NEW YORK (Christian Examiner) – A new documentary on the historicity of the Book of Genesis is coming to theaters across the country Feb. 23, but for one night only.

The film, IS GENESIS HISTORY?, is the product of Compass Cinema and Fathom Events, and will feature the work of Dr. Del Tackett, who has spent the past year investigating the historical claims of Genesis with experts in the fields of archaeology, biology and microbiology, geology, astronomy, paleontology, marine biology, mechanical engineering, philosophy and theology.

"Millions of people have sincere questions about the origins of the earth and humanity," Tackett said. "And there are contrasting views of our history, one of which is in the book of Genesis. The question is, which view is accurate? IS GENESIS HISTORY? makes a positive case that the Bible is historically reliable."

Tackett is the former president of Focus on the Family, a former U.S. Air Force officer, and a member of the planning group for the National Security Council in the George W. Bush White House. He is also the creator of The Truth Project.

In addition to addressing whether or not the universe was created in six literal days, the film's experts address human evolution, the historicity of Adam and Eve, the global flood, and the extinction of the dinosaurs.

The film's produce, Thomas Purifoy Jr., said the film is ideal for engaging younger audiences in the discussion about the Bible and creation. Purifoy said it started a conversation about science, history and the Bible with his own 10-year-old daughter.

"She wanted to know how the things in the world are explained by what she reads in the Bible," Purifoy said. "Her questions led me down a lot of different paths where I heard and saw some amazing things. I tried to put as many of them as I could into the documentary."

One segment of the documentary focuses on the "Great Unconformity" with a trip to the Grand Canyon. The Great Unconformity is a geological formation that appears globally where granite bedrock is separated from sediment layers on top by an erosional layer caused by flood flow.

Another focuses on a dinosaur "bone bed" in Wyoming where gravity deposited thousands of heavy, disarticulated (separated) dinosaur bones deeper and lighter bones higher. According to the film, they are all, however, deposited within three feet of mud. This indicates, according to Tackett and taphonomist Dr. Arthur Chadwick, that the dinosaur's bodies were floating in water, where they rotted and came apart, only to be deposited by the settling water in a single location.

IS GENESIS HISTORY? will be followed by a panel discussion between Tackett and several of the scientists who appear in the film.