'Christian mom' blogger divorces husband, in lesbian relationship

(Glennon Doyle Melton/Facebook)Glennon Doyle Melton (left) with Abby Wambach (right) in a Facebook photo announcing the relationship between the two.

NEW YORK (Christian Examiner) – Weeks after author Jen Hatmaker parted ways with orthodox Christianity and said same-sex marriage could be "holy," another figure in the Christian blogosphere has gone a step further – divorcing her husband and beginning a relationship with lesbian soccer player Abby Wambach.

According to People.com, Glennon Doyle Melton – who blogs at Momastery – divorced her husband of 14 years three months ago and has now "found love" with the well-known USA women's soccer and World Cup star.

Melton went public with the relationship in a lengthy post on her Facebook page, where she extols her new partner for her caring attitude and her love for Melton's children and former husband. She wrote that she is also ready to display a "different type of leadership" than she has in the past.

“ I know my Jesus, I love Him, and I think if he needed me to believe that homosexuality was a sin, He would have mentioned it. He didn't. ” - Glennon Doyle Melton

"[N]ow it is my job as a leader not to concern myself too deeply about what you think and feel about me – about the way I live my life. That is what I want to model now, because that is what I want for YOU: I want you to grow so comfortable in your own being, your own skin, your own knowing – that you become more interested in your own joy and freedom and integrity than it what others thing about you. That you remember that you only live once, that this is not a dress rehearsal and so you must BE who are you," Melton wrote.

Wambach also recently announced that she and her "wife" would be divorcing.

Melton's journey into the homosexual lifestyle comes on the heels of her avid support for same-sex marriage. Since 2013, she has been writing about the subject and calling for greater levels of acceptance for gay people by the church.

In June 2013, she wrote on her blog that coming to her stance on homosexuality felt like a "life and death decision."

"I know my Jesus, I love Him, and I think if he needed me to believe that homosexuality was a sin, He would have mentioned it. He didn't," Melton wrote on the blog.

"When Jesus said that marriage was between a man and a woman, he was responding to a question about divorce, not sexuality. And even the Gospels... well, even though they are gospel to me, I accept that they are also interpretations of what Jesus said and did and meant – we don't have a single written word directly from Jesus. He could have left us something – he could have left another list of rights and wrongs when He came to Earth, but he chose not to. The only words he ever wrote were in the sand ... words that He knew would disappear almost immediately. Why? I don't know. Maybe He wanted us to know him well enough to make our decisions about Him based on our relationship with Him. Maybe He wanted us to wrestle with Him, to work out our own faith with fear and trembling. That's what I think, anyway. I think I'm starting to recognize His still, small voice."

The New Testament, also contains the three Synoptic Gospels and the Book of John. In addition, the topic of sexual immorality (both heterosexual and homosexual) is a frequent discussion within the letters of Paul, Peter, James, Jude, the Book of Hebrews, and the works of John.

Those were not referenced or explained by Melton.

Melton's outing of herself as gay follows the announcement in May from "Everyday Sunday" front man Trey Pearson that he is gay. Pearson, who played with the Christian rock band for 15 years, said he was putting his career on hold.

Prior to that, Christian singer/songwriter Ray Boltz, gospel singer Anthony Williams, contemporary Christian artist Jennifer Knapp, and worship leader Vicky Beeching all have come out as gay or lesbian.