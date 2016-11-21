Trump walk into a N.J. church -- and this happens!

(via ToddStarnes.com)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Christian Exainer) — The congregation of Lamington Presbyterian Church gave President-elect Donald Trump a standing ovation following the Sunday morning worship service.

Click here to get Todd's FREE newsletter: Conservative news you can TRUST!

The New York Post reports that worshippers told Trump to "follow his heart."

"I just told him that I hope he understands the country supports him and not to be distracted by the noise," said church member Jim Tiesei.

The enthusiastic welcome was far different than the one Vice President-elect Mike Pence received at "Hamilton the Musical." Pence was heckled and then publicly shamed by the cast.

The Post reported that Trump's ovation at the church was "rousing."

"I just want to say thank you to president-elect Trump from the bottom of my heart. I've been a member of this church for 45 years and the whole congregation is thrilled to have him," church member Shelley Ricco said.

It'll be quite a change for the nation to have a president who goes to church on Sunday -- instead of the golf course. How refreshing.

Let's take a moment and pray for President-elect Trump that God would give him wisdom as he selects his cabinet.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is "God Less America." This article published at toddstarnes.com and used with permission.