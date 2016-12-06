'To Joey With Love' set for digital, DVD release

LOS ANGELES (Christian Examiner) – The documentary To Joey With Love is set to be released on digital platforms and on DVD this month following a stellar run at the box office.

The faith-centric movie – which follows the career and marriage of Rory and Joey Feek, who were better known as Joey+Rory – will be released on iTunes Dec. 9 and then on DVD and On Demand from Starz Digital on Dec. 20.

It grossed more than $1.2 million on its first night on Sept. 20 to place it No. 2 among all films and finished No. 1 in per-theater average. Including two encore presentations, it grossed a total of $1.7 million.

The two took a year off to celebrate the birth of their first child and to live off the land at their Middle Tennessee homestead, but soon discovered that Joey had cancer. She died earlier this year shortly after their daughter, Indiana, turned two. Prior to her death, they recorded an album of favorite hymns.

The documentary is built around their home movies.

Rory Feek is set to release a book, This Life I Live: One Man's Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever, on Valentine's Day.