McDonald's & Dunkin Donuts sponsor smut TV says reveal of shopper's Christmas list

LOS ANGELES (Christian Examiner) – Verizon, Wendy's and Walmart were among the most responsible advertisers on television of 2016, while T-Mobile, McDonald's and Dunkin Donuts were among the least responsible, according to the Parents Television Council's Best and Worst Advertiser List of 2016.

The list is unique in that it has little to do about the content of a company's ads but instead what the company sponsored. The Parents Television Council often urges companies to abandon television programs that have explicit sexuality, language and violence. It also keeps track of which companies sponsor family-friendly content.

PTC President Tim Winter said he hopes consumers will keep the list in mind when they shop for Christmas. (The full list can be read below.)

"We know it's not easy to find TV shows that are free from offensive or harmful content, and the companies on our 'best' list are to be commended for putting their ad dollars behind TV shows that are safe for the entire family," Winter said. "... "We hope that the companies on our 'worst' list will come to understand that their sponsorship of TV shows with sex, violence, or profanity will not help generate support – or trust – from families. Those who made the 'worst' list sponsored shows with graphically violent content found on Scream Queens, Of Kings and Prophets, and American Horror Story, and sexual content found on The Real O'Neals, and Dating Naked."

Winter added that "there's no greater way to send a signal" to companies for supporting positive television shows "than to financially support" them "for doing the right thing."

"We hope shoppers will avoid those on our 'worst' list," Winter said.

BEST

Consumer goods

Kraft-Heinz (Velveeta, Jell-O, Oscar Mayer)

Kellogg's (Eggo, Pop-Tarts, Froot Loops)

Nestle (KitKat, Gerber, Purina)

J.M. Smucker Co. (Jif, Hungry Jack, Crisco)

Procter & Gamble (Bounty, Charmin, Crest)

Coca-Cola (Sprite, Fanta, Vitamin Water)

General Mills (Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Cheerios, Yoplait, Old El Paso, Green Giant)

Restaurants

IHOP

Chili's

Fast food

Wendy's

Firehouse Subs

Dairy Queen

Arby's

Checkers Drive-In

El Pollo Loco

Vehicles

Buick

Chevrolet

Dodge

Ford

BMW

Volkswagen

Cell carrier

Verizon

WORST

Consumer goods

Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer, Orajel, Oxi Clean)

Reckitt Benckiser (Air Wick, Lysol, Clearasil)

Unilever (Dove, Hellmann's, Lipton)

Restaurants

Applebee's

Red Robin

Fast food

McDonald's

Panera Bread

Dunkin Donuts

Little Caesars

YUM! Brands (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut)

Vehicles

Audi

Toyota

Chrysler

Honda

Cell carrier

T-Mobile